Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.91 billion-$12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $63.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.23. The company has a market cap of $170.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.67.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $421,669,000 after purchasing an additional 209,156 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $186,915,000 after purchasing an additional 258,075 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Oracle by 10.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,818,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $150,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,540 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $145,008,000 after purchasing an additional 366,636 shares during the period. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

