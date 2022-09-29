Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

NASDAQ ONVO opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

