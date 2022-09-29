Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Trading Down 5.5%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 47,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 40,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
Orgenesis Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.
Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20). Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%.
Institutional Trading of Orgenesis
Orgenesis Company Profile
Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.
