Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Trading Down 5.5%

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 47,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 40,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Orgenesis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.20). Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%.

Institutional Trading of Orgenesis

Orgenesis Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orgenesis stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orgenesis Inc. ( NASDAQ:ORGS Get Rating ) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.36% of Orgenesis worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

