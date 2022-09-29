OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $72.10

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.10 and last traded at $72.48, with a volume of 679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,864.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,576,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,668 shares of company stock worth $2,033,934 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 305.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

