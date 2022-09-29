OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OSIS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.76. 74,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.86. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $103.17. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,864.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,135 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $89,199.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,276 shares in the company, valued at $729,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,668 shares of company stock worth $2,033,934 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OSI Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

See Also

