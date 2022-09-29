Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI) Short Interest Update

Osiris Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Osiris Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,988,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 45.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 128,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osiris Acquisition by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 142,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osiris Acquisition in the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Osiris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.
Osiris Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. Osiris Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
Osiris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Osiris Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
