Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in September

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Otsuka Price Performance
OTCMKTS OTSKY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,224. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.
Otsuka Company Profile
