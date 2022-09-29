Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 1,200.0% in September

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Otsuka Price Performance

OTCMKTS OTSKY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,224. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.95.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of oncology, cardiovascular system, renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

