Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 121,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. Columbia Banking System comprises approximately 1.0% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 29.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 877,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,348. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.78.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.77 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

