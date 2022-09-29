Ovata Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,255 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of WOPEY traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,211. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

