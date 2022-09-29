Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Shares Down 0.2%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.51 and last traded at $24.54. Approximately 7,673 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 2,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Stock Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

