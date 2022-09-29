Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OXSQZ stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

