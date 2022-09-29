PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

PagerDuty stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $44.92.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.04.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,227. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

