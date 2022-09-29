PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.
PagerDuty Price Performance
PagerDuty stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. PagerDuty has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $44.92.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at PagerDuty
In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,814 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $2,012,809.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 682,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,227. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 18.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 17.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
About PagerDuty
PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
