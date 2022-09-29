Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Increased by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 678,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,081 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 68,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,761 in the last ninety days. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 2,473,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,460,852. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 3.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

