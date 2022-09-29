Partners Bancorp (PTRS) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) is one of 317 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Partners Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Partners Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Partners Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Partners Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partners Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Partners Bancorp Competitors 645 6410 6162 284 2.45

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 28.85%. Given Partners Bancorp’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Partners Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Partners Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partners Bancorp’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, meaning that their average stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Partners Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partners Bancorp 15.06% 6.84% 0.57% Partners Bancorp Competitors 27.58% 12.22% 1.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Partners Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Partners Bancorp $63.68 million $7.41 million 17.04 Partners Bancorp Competitors $1.29 billion $316.88 million 11.15

Partners Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Partners Bancorp. Partners Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Partners Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Partners Bancorp pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 27.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Partners Bancorp rivals beat Partners Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Partners Bancorp Company Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, term, purchase and refinance mortgage, bridge, equipment, home equity, agriculture, car, unsecured consumer, construction/permanent mortgage, and lot loans, as well as mobile home, boat, RV, and motorcycle loans; lines of credit; and business credit cards. In addition, it offers online bill payment, automated teller machine/debit card, merchant, transfer, cash advance and management, sweep, cash concentration, payroll direct deposit, and ACH origination services, as well as phone, mobile, and internet banking services. The company operates through 15 branches. The company was formerly known as Delmar Bancorp and changed its name to Partners Bancorp in August 2020. Partners Bancorp was founded in 1896 and is based in Salisbury, Maryland.

