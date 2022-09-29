Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Short Interest Down 19.6% in September

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the August 31st total of 931,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PASG. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NASDAQ PASG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. 1,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,888. The stock has a market cap of $67.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. Passage Bio has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $10.51.

Passage Bio ( NASDAQ:PASG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Passage Bio by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Passage Bio by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Passage Bio by 72.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

