Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in September

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PLAO remained flat at $10.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 270,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,858. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,015,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,029,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,508,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

