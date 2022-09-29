Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in September

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,200 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Patriot One Technologies Trading Up 7.0 %
OTCMKTS:PTOTF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Patriot One Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.
About Patriot One Technologies
