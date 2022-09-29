Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in September

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 514,200 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 397,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Patriot One Technologies Trading Up 7.0 %

OTCMKTS:PTOTF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,096. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37. Patriot One Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.72.

About Patriot One Technologies

Patriot One Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of threat detection solutions worldwide. It operates through Patriot Threat Detection and Xtract segments. The Patriot Threat Detection segment develops and commercializes a platform of multi-sensor threat detection technologies.

