Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Reduced by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up approximately 2.1% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Paychex by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 244,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,600,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAYX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $4.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,085. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.61 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.16. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

