Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.36

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 2539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna downgraded Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

