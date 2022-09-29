PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Shares Down 0.7%

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.06 and last traded at $18.16. 82,266 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 58,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

PCSB Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.48 million, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.99.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.80 million.

PCSB Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCSB Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. PCSB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCSB. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 805.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 255,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 227,127 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $4,139,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 52,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,640,000 after buying an additional 41,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 252,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing, time, and demand; checking, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; and online and mobile deposit services, as well as cash management services comprising escrow, sweep, and lockbox accounts.

