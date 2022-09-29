PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CEO Simon G. Kukes Acquires 38,742 Shares

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 38,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $41,066.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,828,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,934.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PEDEVCO Stock Down 1.9 %
PED traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,093. The stock has a market cap of $88.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO Corp. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.44.
PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.
