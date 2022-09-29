Peregrine Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,494 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Ryan Specialty worth $15,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at $63,604,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

NYSE:RYAN traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $40.75. 20,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,081. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 188.95 and a beta of 0.66. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $46.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.84 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 50.27% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RYAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ryan Specialty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Ryan Specialty to $51.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

