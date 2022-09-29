Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $14.99 Million Position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $14,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Silk Road Medical

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $1,213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,934,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $1,175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,370,160.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,934,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,800 over the last ninety days. 7.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 2.7 %

Several brokerages recently commented on SILK. Citigroup cut Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.66. 13,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 1-year low of $27.21 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Silk Road Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.