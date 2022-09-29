Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €198.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been given a €198.00 ($202.04) price objective by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RI. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($211.22) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

EPA:RI traded down €0.05 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €184.35 ($188.11). The stock had a trading volume of 377,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is €189.24 and its 200 day moving average is €186.28. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a fifty-two week high of €136.25 ($139.03).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

