Peterson Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 221,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,099,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 331.7% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $9.05 on Thursday, reaching $390.95. 24,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,540. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.14.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.58.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

