Peterson Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,626 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of PayPal by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,872,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $563,522,000 after buying an additional 3,051,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 367,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,182,670. The company has a market capitalization of $102.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $273.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.23.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

