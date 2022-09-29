PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,795 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Byrne Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

PULS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 22,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,875. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $49.10. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $49.69.

