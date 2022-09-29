Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.72

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 4229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAHC. Barclays decreased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 8.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

