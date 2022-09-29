Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 30.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $81.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

