PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Down 0.5%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.39 and last traded at $87.86. 250,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 486,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.28.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average of $91.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3,472.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,724,000 after purchasing an additional 721,608 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 397,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 133,924 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 121.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 42,065 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,426,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter valued at $996,000.

