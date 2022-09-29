PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the August 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFN. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $6.95. 190,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,874. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Announces Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.