PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,100 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PML. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 783.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter worth approximately $111,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,088. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $15.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

