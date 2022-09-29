Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock Position Lifted by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 12,078.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,831,000 after acquiring an additional 100,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 225,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 406,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,490,811. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,076.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,076.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $1,480,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,767 in the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

