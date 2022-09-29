Piper Sandler Cuts Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target to $85.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Henry Schein from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of HSIC opened at $66.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.76. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $159,204,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,481 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after purchasing an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth $44,369,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

