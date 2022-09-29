PIVX (PIVX) Price Up 31.7% This Week

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 29th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001531 BTC on exchanges. PIVX has a total market capitalization of $20.39 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIVX has traded up 31.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000075 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flits (FLS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 70,243,992 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PIVX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

