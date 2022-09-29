Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PLNT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $58.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $99.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,752 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,786,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 212,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after acquiring an additional 56,088 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

