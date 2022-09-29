Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Invests $549,000 in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Shares of MORN traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $214.28. 4,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,107. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.48 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $65,581.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,242,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.35, for a total value of $30,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,423,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,810,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $65,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,242,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,472 shares of company stock valued at $19,441,745. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

