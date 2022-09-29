Playcent Hits Market Cap of $540,000.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (PCNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. Playcent has a market capitalization of $540,000.00 and approximately $17,488.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010955 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent’s genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playcent is playcent.com.

Buying and Selling Playcent

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

