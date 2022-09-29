Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Stake Lowered by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,303 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,947,000 after buying an additional 231,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,384,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,654 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 102,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 987,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

NYSE PLYM opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -106.02%.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.