Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.92

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 4414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $693.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 25.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 421,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 85,817 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at $954,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 40,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.