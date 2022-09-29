Polis (POLIS) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Polis has a market cap of $461,929.73 and $5.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polis has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005580 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Starter (START) traded 54.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins and its circulating supply is 15,536,392 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official website is polispay.org. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

