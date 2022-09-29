Polkalokr (LKR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $728,455.00

Polkalokr (LKR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkalokr coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $728,455.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polkalokr’s official website is lokr.io.

Polkalokr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkalokr mission is to restore trust & simplicity to complex token ecosystems by creating a multi-chain token escrow platform, that puts token distribution into the hands of network participants through governance-as-a-service.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkalokr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkalokr using one of the exchanges listed above.

