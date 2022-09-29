Polkamarkets (POLK) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $350,138.00

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and $350,138.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.0647 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,231.37 or 1.00014669 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006732 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00064617 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets (CRYPTO:POLK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,555,574 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

