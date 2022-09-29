Poodl Token (POODL) Trading Up 5.3% This Week

Poodl Token (POODL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, Poodl Token has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. Poodl Token has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poodl Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Poodl Token Profile

Poodl Token’s launch date was April 22nd, 2021. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN.

Poodl Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “POODL was created by a group of developers that decided to run the project like most meme-coins, pumped it, dumped it, and then abandoned it. This left the community in a rather difficult situation. Most tokens are simply left for dead after the first pump and dump, but POODL survived because the community saw potential in it and together, started a Telegram group to revive it. Pretty quickly people got interested in the project and the community started to grow exponentially. After reviving the token, creating an official site, and all of the necessary infrastructure, the community began to question where to go from here. See the full POODL timeline Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poodl Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poodl Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poodl Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

