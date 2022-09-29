Popcorn Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.32 Million (POP)

Popcorn (POP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. Popcorn has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popcorn coin can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002625 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Popcorn has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00021859 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00276522 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001260 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017116 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002489 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Popcorn Profile

Popcorn is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Popcorn is popcorntoken.dev. Popcorn’s official message board is medium.com/@popcorntoken. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Popcorn

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Popcorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

