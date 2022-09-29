Portal (PORTAL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $35,103.00

Portal (PORTAL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Portal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Portal has traded up 72.2% against the dollar. Portal has a total market capitalization of $35,103.00 and approximately $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Portal

Portal was first traded on April 20th, 2018. Portal’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Portal is www.project-portal.io. Portal’s official Twitter account is @contact2portal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Portal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Portal intends to build a virtual reality ecosystem based on blockchain technology. Portal refers to the “transposition Gate” and means that users will be provided with a through-type and immersive virtual reality experience.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Portal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

