PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Stock Price Up 3%

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.38 and last traded at $12.38. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) develops and produces fuel cells and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, and stationary applications in Sweden and internationally. It offers PowerCell S2 based solutions that comprise PowerCell MS-30, a fuel cell system for battery-operated electric vehicles; PowerCell PS-5, a fuel cell system that is used for electricity generation, as well as an auxiliary power generator for telecom, traffic, building, and household applications; and PowerCell S2 fuel cell stack.

