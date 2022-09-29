Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, a growth of 457.7% from the August 31st total of 54,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Powered Brands Price Performance

POW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 100,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Powered Brands has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powered Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POW. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Powered Brands by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,324,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 551,572 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Powered Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,197,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $3,772,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Powered Brands by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 616,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 300,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 1,120.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 326,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 299,605 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

