Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Pro-Dex stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.74. Pro-Dex has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $26.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 17.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pro-Dex in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

