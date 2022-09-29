ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37.75 ($0.46). 24,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 186,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.46).

ProCook Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.38. The stock has a market cap of £40.86 million and a PE ratio of 768.00.

ProCook Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ProCook Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Activity at ProCook Group

About ProCook Group

In related news, insider Daniel ONeill bought 500,000 shares of ProCook Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £215,000 ($259,787.34). In related news, insider Daniel ONeill bought 500,000 shares of ProCook Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £215,000 ($259,787.34). Also, insider Gregory Hodder purchased 15,000 shares of ProCook Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £6,450 ($7,793.62). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,645,000.

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

